State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,348 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of RingCentral worth $21,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $230,224,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in RingCentral by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG opened at $172.35 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.40 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.96.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.64.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.