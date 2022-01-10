State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,669 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Loews worth $19,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Loews by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Loews by 2.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 0.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $60.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

