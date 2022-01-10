State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Enphase Energy worth $24,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $379,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.70.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH opened at $145.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.14. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

