State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.40 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Teladoc Health worth $23,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.24.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $82.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.76 and its 200 day moving average is $132.03. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.