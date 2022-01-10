State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $20,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $213.24 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.40 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

