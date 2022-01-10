Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,800 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 399,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of STRR stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 million, a P/E ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.14. Star Equity has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.58.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Star Equity will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Star Equity news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 5,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $62,177.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 650,000 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $2,112,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Star Equity during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

