St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives GBX 1,498.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,506.25 ($20.30).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STJ. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,800 ($24.26) to GBX 1,860 ($25.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($22.13) to GBX 1,635 ($22.03) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($24.75) to GBX 1,700 ($22.91) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON:STJ traded down GBX 19 ($0.26) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,650.50 ($22.24). The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,167. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 1,157 ($15.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.48). The company has a market capitalization of £8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,609.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,573.36.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

