Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Square were worth $12,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Square by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 6,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Square by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

SQ opened at $141.54 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.09 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,094 shares of company stock worth $10,915,306. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

