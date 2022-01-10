SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.40 Million

Analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will post $358.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $355.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $361.00 million. SPX reported sales of $456.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

SPXC traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.95. 119,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,572. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $51.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

