Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.29 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 20.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of SII traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,120. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21. Sprott has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 12.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sprott by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

