Sportcash One One Day Volume Reaches $50,381.00 (SCONEX)

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Sportcash One coin can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Sportcash One has a total market capitalization of $263,861.54 and $50,381.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sportcash One has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00058693 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00084682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.61 or 0.07520988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00071836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,772.38 or 1.00034672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Sportcash One Coin Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

