Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.52-3.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

