Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $76.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

SPR has been the topic of several other reports. initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,263,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after purchasing an additional 737,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 775,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,587,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.