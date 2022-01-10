Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.49. 53,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

