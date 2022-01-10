SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Stock Holdings Cut by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF comprises about 2.6% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 235,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 29,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

XLSR stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.