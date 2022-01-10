SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,910,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,381 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 8.8% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.89% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $122,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 166,679 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 496,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,253,000 after purchasing an additional 93,211 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.47 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.41.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

