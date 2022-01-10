SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 64.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,228,000. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $362.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.34 and a 200-day moving average of $351.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $298.59 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.