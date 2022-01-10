Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.18

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 46445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Spark Power Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.13 million and a P/E ratio of -10.33.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$68.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spark Power Group Company Profile (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

