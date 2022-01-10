S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $471.60.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $16.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $430.33. 47,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,480. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $464.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.67. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

