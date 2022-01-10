South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 21,140 shares.The stock last traded at $28.99 and had previously closed at $28.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPFI. TheStreet upgraded South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $512.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $56.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in South Plains Financial by 140.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in South Plains Financial by 60.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the third quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the third quarter worth $172,000. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

