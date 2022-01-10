South Dakota Investment Council Sells 9,400 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $10,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,229,000 after acquiring an additional 127,919 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after buying an additional 547,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,907,000 after buying an additional 125,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,606,000 after buying an additional 45,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 459,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after buying an additional 34,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $3.28 on Monday, hitting $103.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,880. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.20 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In other news, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,294,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.