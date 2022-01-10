South Dakota Investment Council Sells 20,421 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 20,421 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.09. 63,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,658. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average of $81.99. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

