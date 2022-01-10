South Dakota Investment Council Sells 14,000 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $28,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,161. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.