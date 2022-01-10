South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,303. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

