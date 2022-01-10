South Dakota Investment Council Has $17.46 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $364.91. The company had a trading volume of 35,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,211. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

