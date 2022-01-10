South Dakota Investment Council Buys 149,500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 14.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $812,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 64,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,515,000 after acquiring an additional 47,880 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 31,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 212,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

