South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 43,700 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Viasat were worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 8.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Viasat by 19.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Viasat by 42.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSAT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.25. 2,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,880. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.08.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

