Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNOA opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.74. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

