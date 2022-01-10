Solrise Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $526,983.00 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.84 million and $526,983.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000874 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00080810 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.81 or 0.07315044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,341.63 or 0.99945282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00067233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003073 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,327,935 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

