Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 76,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCKT. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Socket Mobile by 521.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the second quarter worth $117,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.78. Socket Mobile has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 14.07%.

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

