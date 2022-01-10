Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SQM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE:SQM opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,592 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,787 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,057,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

