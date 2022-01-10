Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) vs. Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Head to Head Survey

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) and Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Snap One alerts:

This table compares Snap One and Universal Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap One N/A N/A N/A Universal Display 35.03% 19.75% 14.35%

69.3% of Universal Display shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Universal Display shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snap One and Universal Display’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap One $814.11 million 1.62 -$24.88 million N/A N/A Universal Display $428.87 million 17.60 $133.37 million $4.03 39.73

Universal Display has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap One.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Snap One and Universal Display, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap One 0 2 9 0 2.82 Universal Display 2 0 7 0 2.56

Snap One currently has a consensus target price of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 35.40%. Universal Display has a consensus target price of $237.57, indicating a potential upside of 48.36%. Given Universal Display’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Display is more favorable than Snap One.

Summary

Universal Display beats Snap One on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products. The company was founded by Sherwin I. Seligsohn in 1994 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.