SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Raised to $27.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLM. Stephens upped their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. The company had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

