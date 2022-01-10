SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE SJW opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

