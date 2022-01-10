Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 6,280 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $249,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,575 shares of company stock worth $16,801,464 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

