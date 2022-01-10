Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.18.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.07.
In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 6,280 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $249,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,575 shares of company stock worth $16,801,464 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
