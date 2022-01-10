Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.50.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $116.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.19 and its 200-day moving average is $138.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.19 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 40,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $6,029,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

