Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $56.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,684.33. 54,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,501. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,711.71 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,908.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2,789.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

