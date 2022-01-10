Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 866 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.3% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 49,881 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.45. 78,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,329,606. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.17. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $242.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.