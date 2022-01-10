Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 145 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in Waste Management by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.03. 20,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,725. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

