Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,222 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 134,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.78 on Monday, hitting $104.79. The company had a trading volume of 171,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,809. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.71. The company has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.