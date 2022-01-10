Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 25.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 126,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,029. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.