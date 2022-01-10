Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 3,395 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,230,000 after buying an additional 1,703,262 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,159,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,595,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,073,000 after buying an additional 56,077 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,527,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,414,000 after buying an additional 191,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,601,000 after buying an additional 958,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.98. 6,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,760. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.