Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 2,670 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.36. 17,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,540. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

