Short Interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Expands By 19.8%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 17,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,060,450.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $22,111,379.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,380,336 shares of company stock worth $1,203,373,703. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 111,480 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 103,315 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $459,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI opened at $52.50 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.15, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

