Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Drops By 21.4%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.88. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.90.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
