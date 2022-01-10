Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Drops By 21.4%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.88. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a net margin of 33.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.