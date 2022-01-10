Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Decreases By 19.8%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of SSY opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.62.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 48.61%.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.
