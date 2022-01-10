Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Decreases By 19.8%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SSY opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 48.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 482.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 232,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 387.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SunLink Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $177,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

