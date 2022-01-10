Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Declines By 30.0%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,200 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 1,101,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,087,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,852,000 after purchasing an additional 307,919 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 41.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,593,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,078 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Roche by 45.8% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after acquiring an additional 347,533 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 19.2% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 475,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after acquiring an additional 76,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.47.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $51.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $52.47.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.