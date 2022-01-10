Short Interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Drops By 23.4%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHE stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. Regional Health Properties has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.04.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

