Short Interest in PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Grows By 20.0%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of PTBRY opened at $12.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current account, savings, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of residential houses, apartments, flats, shop/shop houses, rest houses, and lots/land ripe in real estate construction, as well as for construction/renovation, refinancing, and take over; credit facilities without collateral; credit facilities for the purchase of motor vehicle wheels; loans to the company's deposit, savings, and current account holders; and revolving loans, working capital loans, and medium or long term loans to businesses.

