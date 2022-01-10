Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Declines By 19.5%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,900 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 785,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 287.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PKIUF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of PKIUF stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. Parkland has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

